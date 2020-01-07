Police: St. George man arrested in connection to armed robbery and kidnapping of motel guest

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – St. George police arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to an armed robbery and kidnapping of a guest staying at a local motel.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told ABC4 News a man was staying a the Super 8 Motel on St. George Boulevard Dec. 23 when he heard a knock on the door and found three individuals, two of which held him at gunpoint and another who shocked him with a stun gun multiple times.

The suspects allegedly entered the victim’s room and used his phone to make a PayPal transfer to an account for “Drake Beckler” — the 30-year-old man who police have now arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary, and theft.

Atkin said the suspects stole the victim’s wallet, handgun, and other items with a combined value of more than $3,000.

“Then they took him at gunpoint and drove him to a couple of different banks within city limits in an attempt to take more money from him,” Atkin said. “These situations are something that we luckily don’t deal with often, but when we do, it’s all hands on deck.”

St. George police say eventually the three suspects and the victim returned to the motel, where the victim was able to escape and dial 911.

Law enforcement served a search warrant last Thursday at Beckler’s home, finding the victim’s stolen phone and the handgun he believed the suspects used.

Another suspect in the case, Jacob Dane Hancock, 26, of St. George, was charged Tuesday in 5th District Court with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, and theft. According to the charges, Hancock was the man who police believed used a stun gun on the victim throughout the Dec 23. incident.

St. George police say the investigation is ongoing and another suspect remains at large. Atkin said she couldn’t confirm if the suspects knew the victim or chose him at random.

