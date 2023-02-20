ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Police are asking the public’s help in locating an 18-year-old boy believed to have been missing since 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20.

Kevin Rugg, 18, was last seen in the area of 2200 E Dinosaur Crossing Monday afternoon wearing green basketball shorts, a black shirt and no shoes. He is 5’8”, weighs 125 lbs, and has brown eyes and hair.

Police say Rugg frequents the bike trail near his home around 1450 S. River Road.

Anyone who has information on Rugg should call St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident 23P004631.