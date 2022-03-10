ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old out of St. George Thursday afternoon.

Police say Isaac Tomsen is caucasian, is 5’10, weighs 110 pounds, and has blonde hair with brown eyes.

Tomsen initially ran away on Feb. 11 and was last seen wearing a black plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a blue hat, a Facebook post states.

Police say the missing teen returned home on March 9. Tomsen has been in communication with his mother but has refused to share his location or come home.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Tomsen call 435-627-4300 and reference case #22P005204.