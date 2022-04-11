ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a 77-year-old man who was reported missing from St. George on Monday.

Police say Lee Albert Phillips was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at 301 S 1200 E.

Phillips is 6’1, weighs 170 pounds, and has gray eyes and hair. He is a white male and was last seen wearing a light-colored T-shirt and jeans.

(Courtesy: St. George PD)

Phillips is listed as endangered because he has Alzheimer’s. He was also last seen walking his dog, a black and white Aussie-Doodle.

If you see someone matching Phillips’s description please call 435-627-4300.