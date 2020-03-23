Police: Missing runaway juveniles in Cedar City found safe

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Larry Dean Cooke Jr, 15, and Asia Marie Loomer-James, 16, two runaway juveniles that Cedar City Police had been investigating as missing since Feb. 27, have now returned to home and are safe, police announced Monday.

Both children were listed on the National Crime Information Center and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Investigators had received information the teens might be in Montana, Oklahoma, Las Vegas-Nevada, or California.

Police had initially reported in late February that the teens had not contacted their families in a week and their social media accounts had been inactive. Initial information was given that the teens might be leaving the state and possibly with Asia’s biological mother.

Investigators eventually learned that Asia’s biological mother was in Oklahoma, so an officer in the Oklahoma jurisdiction contacted Asia’s mother at home and searched for the teens without success. Police said Asia’s biological mother denied ever taking the teens, and they said there is no direct evidence to support that she did.

