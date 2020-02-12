Live Now
Police: Man exposed himself on one of the busiest roads of St. George

Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – It’s a sight witnesses say they won’t soon forget. A South Salt Lake man is in custody after St. George police said he was allegedly walking around one of their busiest streets exposing himself to the public, including young children.

Officers said a witness told them her 10-year-old daughter shouted to her in her car while driving on Bluff Street that a man was standing completely naked in front of the Subway restaurant.

James L. Dillon, 63, was arrested and formally charged Monday with five counts of lewdness, including three in front of children less than 14 years old.

Police records show Dillon allegedly walked fully exposed to Subway to get dressed but left behind his sweatshirt and belt.

Its an incident Subway employees told ABC4 News they had no clue about.

“It kinda makes me feel uncomfortable that there’s people out there who would do that, but it’s just crazy and I’ve never had it happen before,” Subway General Manager Thelma Dutton said. “This is the first time I’ve ever heard of it!”

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said the location is only a few minutes away from a public park.

“He was definitely not in the right state of mind, and it was definitely a mental health issue that led to this,” Atkin said. “But regardless, it’s still against the law, and we took appropriate action and placed him under arrest for those charges.”

Atkin said officers made contact with Dillon at 400 N. Bluff Street, but he refused to answer any questions and wished to evoke his right to remain silent.

