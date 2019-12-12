Police: Man charged with attempted murder in hammer attack found guilty

Trial of Kade Shearer, accused of aggravated attempted murder, takes place in 5th District Court, Dec. 11, 2019 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News, St. George News) – A man charged with attempted murder in the beating of another man with a hammer in 2018 has been found guilty, according to St. George News.

22-year-old Kade Robert Shearer was found guilty by a jury of first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated attempted murder and aggravated robbery. He was additionally found guilty of second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor tampering with evidence, threat of violence.

Shearer faces life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled pending the results of a pre-sentence report.

WASHINGTON COUNTY (News4Utah)- A 40-year-old man is recovering after police say he was tied up, strangled, and beaten with a hammer over the weekend.

Investigators say the victim was invited to a remote area outside of St. George known as “Turkey Farm Road” by one of the suspects-Sasha Michelle Davis, 20.

“The victim believed the encounter was for the purpose of engaging in intimate relations and drove to the arranged area with another acquaintance,” said Lt. David Crouse with Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, police say the other suspect, 21-year-old Kade Robert Shearer, began hitting him with a hammer. “The victim reported Davis used a stun gun on him and attempted to tie him up with rope, while being assaulted by Shearer,” Lt. Crouse said.

The pair then reportedly took off in a black Honda Accord.

At that point, Lt. Crouse said the victim’s acquaintance drove him to the hospital.

Police were eventually able to track the suspects down the next day in Cedar City.

Detectives say the incident was pre-meditated.

Shearer reportedly hid in the trunk of a vehicle and waited for the victim to be alone with Davis before attacking him, Lt. Crouse said. The suspects also took the victims cell phone and wallet so he couldn’t call police, he added.

Investigators say the pair may have used the victim’s credit cards at the Cedar City Walmart.

Both Davis and Shearer were arrested on multiple charges including aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping.

Officials say more charges may be filed at a later date.