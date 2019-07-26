Police: Man arrested for strangling woman has history of domestic violence

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Washington County man charged with felony aggravated assault for strangling a woman on Wednesday has a long history of domestic violence.

According to charging documents, officers were called to a home on July 24 on a report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene to find a woman sitting on the front grass area bleeding from her eyebrow.

The woman said Trent Shade Brinkerhoff, 26, had assaulted her after he had been drinking and read a conversation from her text thread. She said he threw the phone at her and it hit her in the eyebrow. He called her names and told her the relationship was over and he hoped she would die, documents state.

Brinkerhoff then took two children and left the home. During the incident, there were a total of three children, ages 1, 2 and 6 inside the apartment.

Police contacted Brinkerhoff by phone and he told police he would not come back to the apartment to meet with officers. He was told over the phone he was going to be arrested for domestic violence assault, documents state.

The woman was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

While the woman was at the hospital with officers, dispatch received a 911 call from Brinkerhoff who said he had a knife and was going to kill himself. Officers located him in the north parking lot of SkyWest holding the knife to his throat. Officers told Trent to drop the knife and comply with officers but he resisted officers’ commands and refused to drop the knife, documents state.

Brinkerhoff began to cut his neck with the knife and officers quickly deployed pepper balls and a taser so he would stop hurting himself, Brinkerhoff was then taken into custody, according to court documents.

Brinkhoff was taken to the hospital to be treated for the lacerations to his throat then transported to the Washington County Jail.

While talking to the victim, she told officers that on Sunday, July 21 Brinkerhoff returned from hiking in Zion and became aggressive over his friend sending her a text. The woman said Brinkerhoff got angry and hit her over the head with a bottle of whiskey and she sustained an injury to her head. When she started to cry, Brinkerhoff got more upset and hit her in the head a couple more times with his elbows, according to documents.

The woman said Brinkerhoff gets irritated when she shows emotion and he came into the bathroom and choked her from the front grabbing her around the throat, causing her to lose consciousness for a few seconds. Police observed the woman’s throat had bruising on it where she said she was grabbed by him, documents state.

On Monday, the woman asked Brinkerhoff if he was still mad at her and he got irritated and punched her in the right breast. The woman was able to show officers a large bruise from the injury, according to documents.

Police charged Brinkerhoff for all three incidents. He faces one second-degree felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of assault with substantial bodily injury (x2) and domestic violence in the presence of a child (x7).

A background check shows Brinkerhoff shows a long history of domestic violence.

He was arrested and charged in February 2019 with third-degree aggravated assault, damage to a communication device and two counts domestic violence in the presence of a child after police were called to the same home on a report of a domestic incident where he assaulted two other female relatives.

Brinkerhoff is currently scheduled for a jury trial in September on those charges.

Further check on Brinkerhoff’s background shows he has multiple arrests for domestic violence assault. Two in 2012, Two in 2013 and one in January 2014, each time the charges were either dismissed or he was given a suspended jail sentence and probation. Court documents indicated Brinkerhoff was living and working in Alaska.

Additionally, he was charged with DUI causing an accident in August 2013 and felony drug possession in 2012.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

