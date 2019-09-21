Police looking for rape suspect in Cedar City

Southern Utah

by: Mercy Owusu

Posted:

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Cedar City Police Department is looking for a suspect in a rape case.

Police say they were made aware of the rape on Wednesday, September 18 and the incident happened near 576 west 1045 North.

Investigators say after looking into the case they have determined that the suspect is a “public safety risk.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male and stands between 5 feet 8 inches or 6 feet tall. Police say the suspect is average build and was wearing a burgundy hoody sweater and a dark mask.

Police are advising anyone in the area to be vigilant, aware of their surroundings and have safety measures in place to protect themselves.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Orton at (435)586-2956.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

