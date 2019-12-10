Police: Las Vegas couple arrested after running a fake credit card manufacturing operation

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – Cedar City police arrested a Las Vegas couple for allegedly running a fake credit card manufacturing operation.

Sgt. Clint Pollock told ABC4 News officers responded to a room at the La Quinta Inn Saturday evening after learning about a few guests who were using drugs and disturbing others. The tenants, identified as Ashley Huddy and Lance Dominque Mann, allowed police to enter, where they found narcotics in plain sight.

Investigators detained the couple and obtained a search warrant, finding several hundred credit cards and IDs all under different names. Police say they also found many blank credit cards and a printing machine to create fraudulent cards.

“It’s very lucky to respond on a call that you’re expecting minimal results and you come out with this type of a case that’s widespread across multiple states of victims,” Pollock said. “It’s very lucky and it’s great police work.”

The couple each faces 37 third-degree felony charges, including illegally acquiring a financial card, identity fraud, and possessing a forgery device.

Police believe Huddy, 29, is a suspect in a porch pirate investigation that began on Friday after many UPS packages had been stolen from several Cedar City homes.

Pollock said the FBI is likely handling the investigation going forward because the couple is suspected of victimizing others in California and possibly other states as well. Both suspects remain in the Iron County Jail without bail while police continue to process all the evidence and coordinate with the FBI.

