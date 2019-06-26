Police in St. George looking for missing teen girl

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in St. George are hoping the public can help find a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home five days ago.

According to a post on the St. George Police Department Facebook page, Adelyn Mosqueda was last seen on June 21 in St. George. It is believed she might be in the Hurricane area.

Adelyn is described as 5’2″ tall 100 pounds with medium complexion and brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts, please contact St. George Police at 435-627-4300 and reference case #19p015574.

