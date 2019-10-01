Police in St. George asking for help in identifying man in photos

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in surveillance photos.
Stated in a post on the St. George Police Facebook, the man was observed in the area of River Rd on September 25.
Police said he has a thick German or Polish accent. They did not disclose why they are looking for him.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact them at Detective Zack Bahlmann 435-627-4300, reference incident #19P024700.
