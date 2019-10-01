Police in St. George asking for help in identifying man in photos

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in St. George are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in surveillance photos.

Stated in a post on the St. George Police Facebook, the man was observed in the area of River Rd on September 25.

Police said he has a thick German or Polish accent. They did not disclose why they are looking for him.

Officers are attempting to identify the male pictured. He was observed in St George in the area of River Rd on 09/25/19… Posted by St. George (Utah) Police Department on Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact them at Detective Zack Bahlmann 435-627-4300, reference incident #19P024700.

What others are clicking on: