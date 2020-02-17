Police in Hurricane searching for vehicle burglary suspects

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Hurricane are hoping the public can help identify two individuals who are considered persons of interest in multiple vehicle burglaries.
In a press release issued by Hurricane City Police, officers were contacted around 5:30 p.m. Thursday of reports of several vehicles being broke into near the Hurricane Community Center.
The suspects broke windows of the vehicles and took a firearm and other personal belongings.
Shortly after the burglaries, the suspects were captured on surveillance footage at a local business. They were last seen at a grocery store in St. George around 8 p.m.
Detectives believe the suspects are in a dark-colored large SUV with California plates.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries are the identities of the two suspects are asked to contact Hurricane City Police at 435-627-4999. Please reference case #20H000885.
