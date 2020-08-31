Police in Cedar City looking for man last seen in February

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Cedar City are looking for a man they say was last seen in February.

In a post on the Cedar City Police Facebook, Justin Mosher (no age given) was last living in Cedar City and his family has no idea where he is.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Lovell and reference Case # C20-02166. (435)586-2956