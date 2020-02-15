Police: How to avoid the Valentine’s Day DUI arrest this year

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – There’s something far more dangerous this Valentine’s Day than forgetting to buy a gift or make a reservation: drinking and driving. While the holiday offers a great occasion to carve out time out with loved ones, police say it also comes with some elevated risk on our roads.

UDOT says 2019 was the first year in four years that did not result in a fatal crash. As of 6:45 a.m. Friday, police in the St. George area already arrested four people for driving under the influence.

Preliminary 2019 numbers show 19 total alcohol-related crashes over the holiday weekend, according to the Utah Highway Safety Office. Valentine’s Day coupled with President’s Day translates to more time off and more DUI arrests, according to police.

“That’s gonna cost you a lot of money in insurance fees and impound fees, cost you your license, and you’ll have to go to court and you have a DUI on your criminal conviction. You don’t want that,” said Sgt. Jesse Williams with the Utah Highway Patrol.

Authorities want to remind everyone to:

Never risk driving drowsy: pull over, take a nap, or switch drivers.

Avoid distracted driving and never text and drive: your date can wait.

Always buckle up — experts say the most common factor to roadway fatalities is failing to do so.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: