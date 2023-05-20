CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Two individuals have been arrested in Iron County after police reportedly found large amounts of methamphetamine, Xanax, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and an unknown blue drug in their vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper noticed a car driving under the speed limit in the left lane on the I-15 northbound with tinted windows that appeared to be darker than the legal limit on Thursday, May 18. The UHP trooper also said the vehicle had no insurance on file.

While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper said he became “suspicious of further criminal activity” and called a K9 to sniff the vehicle.

After the K9, Vojak, indicated possible narcotics, authorities searched the vehicle finding duct-taped vacuum-sealed packages filled with drugs.

Authorities report finding around five pounds of methamphetamine, one pound of Xanax, one and a half pounds of cocaine, over one pound of heroin, over two pounds of blue fentanyl pills, and 12 grams of “an unknown blue substance,” according to the affidavit.

Reymundo Lizarraga, 34, and Angely Figueroa Favela, 18, were both booked in the Iron County Jail and face six counts of possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Police say Lizarraga is from California “with no ties to Utah.”

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.