WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Washington County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to dispel any rumors swirling around concerning a vehicle chase that took deputies through three Southern Utah cities and involved three separate agencies on Sunday, June 19.

WCSO assured the public there wasn’t much information available and cleared up rumors telling their followers no one was injured, and weapons had not been fired during the chase.

The chase started after a call to dispatch reported a hit-and-run near Gunlock State Park. First reported as an auto vs. pedestrian incident officers soon learned it was an auto vs. auto incident and began pursuing the vehicle in question.

The vehicle did not stop for officers and a chase ensued through Ivins, Santa Clara, and into St. George.

Santa Clara Public Safety and the St. George Police Department joined in the pursuit as it entered their jurisdictions. Spikes were deployed by WCSO deputies and officers from St. George in two separate attempts to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle finally pulled into a fitness center parking lot on Sunset Boulevard in St. George where a juvenile suspect exited the vehicle still ignoring officer’s commands but was ultimately taken into custody.

Due to the fact the suspect is a juvenile there is no information available on their identity.