CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect has been taken into custody after a police chase that resulted in a SWAT standoff in Cedar City on Monday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

On the afternoon of Oct. 16, UHP troopers got involved in a pursuit with a suspect on I-15 Northbound at milepost 58 in Cedar City.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden, UHP, troopers were able to spike the suspect vehicle’s tires, bringing the car to a stop.

Shortly before 2 p.m., UHP closed off both directions of I-15 in Cedar City. “A police incident at milepost 58 on I-15 in Cedar City has both directions of travel closed while police resolve the incident. Plan for heavy delays and use alternate routes if possible,” UHP stated on social media.

Roden said that after “multiple attempts” to get the suspect out of the vehicle, authorities finally succeeded.

“The suspect remained non-compliant and in the car for nearly two hours before they were taken in custody,” Roden said.

Both directions of I-15 have since reopened.

No further information is available at this time.