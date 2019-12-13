Police: Cedar City man assaults two officers on a domestic violence call

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – A Cedar City man was charged early Thursday morning with assaulting two police officers following a reported domestic violence incident.

Cedar City police told ABC4 News they responded to the call at a home at the 200 West block of 535 South around 3 a.m. Officers said the man was intoxicated and immediately became very aggressive when they saw him.

When authorities arrived, the caller said his roommate, later identified as Antwaun Kentay Rainey, had thrown his girlfriend to the ground, causing head and shoulder injuries. Officers said Antwaun was enraged by their arrival and refused to tell them his name; when they tried to take him into custody, he started backing up towards his bedroom.

Officers said they yelled for him to stop, but the suspect took off running towards his bedroom, where authorities chased after him. Police said he slammed the door on one officer, swinging it on his shoulder. Antwaun then swung at the officer with his fist and elbowed another policeman in the jaw.

“Domestic violence situations are dangerous, especially when it’s alcohol-fueled,” Sgt. Clint Pollock said. “They’re volatile situations where anything can happen, especially when a suspect flees back into a home.”

Law enforcement said they would taser him if he didn’t comply; he again resisted arrest, so officers deployed their taser to take him into custody. Police said they smelled alcohol on his breath and he had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.

“It can take another step,” Pollock said. “If he was to retrieve a weapon that may have been in that bedroom, there’s a lot of unknowns, especially when you’re dealing with someone in their home and their bedroom. These calls are some of the most unpredictable cases that officers respond to.”

The suspect is now in the Iron County jail facing seven misdemeanor charges. Police say luckily both officers are in good condition.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

