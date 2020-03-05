Police: Body found in Kanarraville field appears to be crash victim

KANARRAVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The body found in Kanarraville last weekend was likely a victim from a crash, officials said.

During the snowstorm on February 9th troopers found an abandoned vehicle crashed on I-15 at mile marker 49, just before the Hamilton Fort exit.

“The medical examiner was able to determine the male decedent found in Kanarraville was, in fact, the registered owner of the found vehicle,” a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office stated. “At this time there are no indications of foul play in his death. “

The victim was a 22-year-old-year-old man from Taylorsville, they said. Utah.

It is believed that he walked away from the vehicle after crashing and headed toward the town of Kanarraville, officials said. The cold weather appears to be a contributing factor in his death.

His name has not been released.

What others are reading: