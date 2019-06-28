Police asking for help in finding two missing St. George men

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing men from St. George.

One of the men is Kieth Johnson who was last seen on June 28, 2019, at 8:30 am on the east side of St. George, according to police.

Officials say, Johnson has the onset of dementia and enjoys walking the trail system of St. George.

Police are also looking for Alfred Arruda, 90, who was last seen on June 28, at 9:30 a.m. also on the east side of St. George.

Courtesy: St. George Police Department

Police said Alfred is dressed in Vietnam attire and riding a large motorized scooter with a flag attached.

They say he frequents stores on the east side of town and often goes inside on his scooter.

Anyone who has seen or has any information about Johnson or Arruda is advised to call police immediately at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 19P016133.

This is a developing stoy. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: