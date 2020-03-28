Plane crashes at end of runway at Hurricane Municipal Airport Saturday

ST GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — There are resulting no injuries after a plane attempting to take off from the Hurricane Municipal Airport crashed at the end of the runway on Saturday afternoon, according to St. George News.

There were two occupants in the plane at the time of the crash, and both were unharmed.

“At about 2:30, we received a report of a plane crash on the south end of the runway at the Hurricane airport,” Hurricane Police Department Public Information Officer Ken Thompson said. “There were two male occupants, no injuries and both walked away. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”

Reportedly, the plane lost power while attempting to take off, but Thompson could not confirm the reports.

