PIUTE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Francisco Aguilar was sentenced on Aug. 28 to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of a 16-year-old Piute County girl.

17-year-old Aguilar pleaded guilty to aggravated murder in June for shooting and killing Jacqueline “Jacky” Nunez after she had tried to flee from his car on January 8, 2023.

Due to the brutal nature of the crime, Aguilar was charged and convicted in the adult court system. He avoided the death penalty reportedly because of his age.

According to court documents, as Nunez was trying to reach her friend’s car Aguilar shot her in the leg and then allegedly fired shots at the friend and the friend’s car. After Nunez’s friend fled, Aguilar walked back to where Nunez was lying in the road and shot her in the head.

Photos of Jacqueline Nunez posted during Piute High School Vigil (Jeff Hunter/KTVX)

There has never been a reported motive for the murder.

During Monday’s sentencing, Nunez’s family and the friend involved in the incident spoke.

Jacky’s friend spoke of the trauma and grief that has haunted her since she drove away.

“I was left with a life sentence he forced on me,” she said. “The horrifying events of that night will forever live in my head.”