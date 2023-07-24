WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Police are investigating an incident where a bright red passenger vehicle crashed through a fence and into a home Monday.

On Monday evening, July 24, Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire Dept., Weber County Sheriff’s, and Roy City Police Dept., responded to a traffic accident in Hooper, Weber County.

According to Weber Fire District, emergency crews found a vehicle had crashed through a fence, and collided with a house. The occupants of the house were unharmed.

One of the occupants of the vehicle was checked at the scene, and released. However, another occupant was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, and are also assessing the structural integrity of the house as a precautionary measure, Weber Fire District reported.

“Let’s all remember to prioritize safety on the roads and drive responsibly,” Weber Fire District reported.

Courtesy of Weber Fire District
