ST. George, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Fire crews battled a fire that engulfed the business Access Scuba in flames Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28, a structure fire was called in, and crews arrived to battle the blaze. Large plumes of black smoke could be seen from several crossroads nearby including 1400 E and Red Hills Pkwy.

Dan Westwood, owner of Access Scuba, spoke with ABC4 about the fire.

“That’s why we have insurance right? I can’t say enough about the fire department. They got here within about 5 to 7 minutes from when the call went in,” Westwood said. “It was just too far gone by the time they got here. It just went up too fast.”

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the fire has been put out, and crews are monitoring from hot spots.