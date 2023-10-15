SANTA CLARA, Utah (ABC4) — A pickup truck rolled 50 feet down an embankment near Santa Clara early Sunday morning, sending three people to the hospital, according to Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue.

On Oct. 15, at around 2:50 a.m., fire and rescue personnel, along with a Life Flight helicopter, responded to an incident on Highway 91.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel found a vehicle that had gone off the road and rolled 50 feet down the embankment, coming to a rest on its driver’s side.

Courtesy of Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue

Officials said three people were in the truck — one was ejected, one required extrication, and one had minor injuries.

The ejected individual had multiple injuries and was in critical condition, officials said. That person was taken to the hospital first.

Crews then attended to the second, trapped patient. Officials said that rescue personnel had to remove the roof of the truck in order to extricate that person without further moving the vehicle.

That patient was successfully extricated, and crews successfully and safely carried them up the 50-foot embankment. The individual was then taken to the hospital.

The third person, who initially claimed to be uninjured, later reported leg and back pain, and was taken to the hospital as a result.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This incident underscores the exceptional professionalism and teamwork of Santa Clara – Ivins Fire & Rescue personnel, who are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. We extend our gratitude to our law enforcement partners at Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety and Washington County Sheriff’s Office – Utah for their prompt and effective actions,” a release states.

No further information is available at this time.