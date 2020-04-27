Pickleball, tennis and sand volleyball courts set to reopen in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 New) – The City of St. George has announced the reopening of all city-owned pickleball, tennis and sand volleyball courts, effective April 28.

“After discussions with the Mayor, City Council, City Manager and community members, and listening to medical experts on both the local and statewide levels, we felt it was the right time to open these recreational facilities again,” said Leisure Services Director Shane McAffee.

The facilities to reopen include:

Pickleball courts at: Little Valley, Bloomington and Vernon Worthen parks (Worthen set to reopen in May due to construction)

Tennis courts at: Hidden Valley, Larkspur, Cox Park and Tonaquint parks.

Sand volleyball courts at: Vernon Worthen, Little Valley, Sunset, Silkwood, Christensen Park, Cottonwood Cove, Cox Park, Hidden Valley, J.C. Snow, Larkspur, Shadow Mountain, Tonaquint, 1100 East, 2450 East and Sunset parks.

There will be signage at each facility to remind people of social distancing norms and play protocol. If some pickleball players are uncomfortable with open play, they may reserve courts for a fee of $10 per hour for private play. Call 435-627-4531 or email parkreservations@sgcity.org for reservation information.