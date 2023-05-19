SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — The National Weather Service reports that the Sevier River near Hatch has reached the moderate flood stage due to high spring runoff, which means water has overflowed onto fields, roads, and bridges in low-lying areas of the river.

The latest measurement at 12:15 p.m. Friday shows the river at 4.38 feet. Weather experts say moderate flooding from the river will affect the river crossing along the South Hatch Dam Road. Additionally, low-lying structures along the river will receive flood damage including seasonal homes near Bullberry Street.

“The river is running very high, fast and cold and flooding is expected,” tweeted National Weather Service officials.

Flooding around the Sevier River may affect surrounding areas in Garfield, Sevier, Kane, Piute, and Iron Counties, according to the National Weather Service. The river is about 400 miles long and originates west of Bryce Canyon National Park.

Here are a few photos showing the flooding conditions by Paunsaugunt Cliffs, which is two miles north of Hatch.

Courtesy of Bev Lowe

Another set of photos below shows the flooding conditions at the reading shack near Airport Road. The first picture shows how the water has covered the fences that were meant to keep the cattle from changing pastures.

Courtesy of Bev Lowe

The river is expected to maintain at moderate flood stage until May 26, NWS officials said. After that, it is expected to fall back into a minor flood stage.

Officials are reminding the public to stay away from swift currents. The National Weather Service shares the following tips for when there is a flood: