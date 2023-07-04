HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A multi-car collision occurred in southern Utah on Monday, July 3, that involved four different vehicles and, miraculously, no serious injuries despite the heavy damage they sustained.

This incident happened at 5:08 p.m. on 3700 West State Street in Hurricane, Utah.

Hurricane City Police Department reports that this was a rear-end collision in which a white Chevy Silverado pickup driver did not stop for a traffic light that was red, while other vehicles were stopped at the light.

The Silverado pickup collided with the back of a red Ford Explorer, which then struck a gray Chevy Equinox. Along with the pileup, a gray Hyundai Santa Fe was also hit by one of the vehicles but only had minor damage as a result.

Courtesy: Hurricane City Police Department

Photos of the scene were provided by the Hurricane City PD that show the extent of the damage to all vehicles involved in the collision.

The driver was a 26-year-old male from Hurricane. He, as well as the other two drivers, a 69-year-old male, and a 46-year-old female, were transported for their injuries to St. George Regional Hospital.

According to police, upon their arrival at the scene, paramedics had initially reported that one of the drivers had severe breathing problems, and a life flight was paged. Though, after a couple of minutes, the driver’s breathing returned to normal, and the life flight was canceled by paramedics on the scene.