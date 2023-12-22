HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A three-vehicle crash occurred in Hurricane on Monday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

At around 12:50 p.m., Hurricane Fire officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at 3900 West State St.

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue

Responding crews were reportedly told that there were three vehicles involved and “several patients” who would need to be extricated.

Fire personnel were able to successfully extricate those patients from the wreckage, and of the five individuals involved in the crash, two were hospitalized.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hurricane City Police and Utah Highway Patrol also responded to this incident.

No further information is available at this time.