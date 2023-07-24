WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — For the first time in 60 years, the PGA (Professional Golfer’s Association) has selected Washington Co., Utah to host its next tournament in the fall of 2024.

The event will be held at the Black Desert Resort, a 19-hole, 7,200-yard desert golf course designed by pro golfer Tom Weiskopf. Weiskopf is also known for his work as a course architect, particularly his work at Hawaii’s lava fields.

Washington Co. reportedly partnered with Greater Zion, the county tourism office, to bring the tournament to the region. The release states that they hope to showcase “the exceptional golf offerings and natural beauty of Washington County to a global audience.”

Washington Co. Commissioner Victor Iverson stated, “We are thrilled to welcome the PGA and showcase our breathtaking landscapes to a diverse array of visitors. This event aligns perfectly with our dedication to diversify our visitors and highlight the unique attractions Washington County has to offer.”

Like much of Utah, the area is reportedly renowned for its scenic landscapes and outdoor recreation. Additionally, county officials said they expect the economic impact of the tournament to be over $40 million in revenue.

Washington Co. Commissioner Gil Almquist stated, “Our courses offer unparalleled beauty and challenging fairways, ensuring an unforgettable experience for players and spectators alike. PGA’s selection of Washington County for the 2024 tournament further highlights the exceptional quality and reputation of Washington County’s golf courses. This event will undoubtedly solidify Utah’s position as a premier golf destination.”

County officials said that they are committed to preserving the region’s natural beauty for future generations.