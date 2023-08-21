ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — An individual allegedly under the influence crashed into signs, barrels, trucks, and a brick wall, according to the St. George Police Department earlier today, Aug. 21.

St. George City crews were reportedly making repairs on a water main break at 100 South and 1000 East when the suspect crashed. Officials had closed 100 South between 1000 East and 900 East, but the suspect went through multiple road-closed signs and barrels before striking two St. George city maintenance trucks and a brick wall, according to SGPD.

The suspect received some injuries, according to SGPD. No city employees were injured, as they had reportedly just exited the trucks prior to the crash.

SGPD said that one city truck was totaled and one other may be totaled as well.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

St. George Police suspect the suspect was “heavily intoxicated,” and they were arrested for driving under the influence and other applicable charges.

This type of driving is preventable, according to SGPD.

“DON’T DRIVE IMPAIRED! We, that means all of us, need to do better! #SGPD challenges you to start now and make even one improvement to your driving habits,” the St. George Police Department posted on Facebook.

The police department said improvements for drivers include using your blinker, turning into the correct lane, staying off your phone, keeping back from the vehicle in front of you, stopping completely at stop signs, stopping at red lights, and “sprinkle(ing) in some patience.”

“You’re not the only one on the road, we all need to share it,” the police department stated.