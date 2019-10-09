Troopers arrest Pennsylvania man, recover 86 pounds of meth during traffic stop

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A traffic stop in Southern Utah leads to the arrest of a Pennsylvania man and recovery of 86 pounds of methamphetamine.

While patrolling in Iron County, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper said he saw a car traveling northbound on Interstate 15, and the driver “appeared to be nervous” when he passed.

According to a probable cause statement, the driver identified as Channing Allen, 35, committed several traffic violations including following too closely and impeding the left lane.

The trooper initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 66. When he approached the car, the trooper said he smelled marijuana.

The probable cause statement indicates the trooper read Allen his Miranda Rights, and he agreed to talk.

That’s when Allen allegedly admitted to having some marijuana in the car.

During an initial search of the car, documents state the trooper found some personal-use marijuana, paraphernalia, and what appeared to be a straw for snorting cocaine.

Allen was then placed under arrest and the car more extensively searched. That’s when the trooper found a gun and a “manufactured compartment” behind the rear passenger seat.

Documents state, inside the compartment, troopers found 47 packages of meth that weighed about 86 pounds.

Troopers said Allen admitted that he was paid $5,000 to transport the meth, and he was given the gun for protection.

Allen faces several drugs and weapons charges. He was arrested and ordered to be held without bail.

