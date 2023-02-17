ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) –A pedestrian riding a kick-scooter was hit by an SUV on Sunset Boulevard in St. George on Friday afternoon.

According to Officer Tiffany Mitchell with St. George Police Department, the SUV was driving on Sunset Blvd and 2100 W making a right turn, before they hit the pedestrian.

The SUV reportedly slowed down for an upcoming stop sign but did not make a complete stop–the SUV then turned right and hit the 19-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing the road on his non-electric scooter.

The pedestrian reportedly went under the SUV and was injured on their abdomen and minorly injured on other parts of their body. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Mitchell, the 25-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.