Parowan woman charged for assaulting daughter’s high school teacher

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A woman was charged with assault after police said she punched a teacher at Parowan High School last week.

Police were called on Friday to the school on a report that an assault against one of their teachers had just taken place. The parent, Nikell Jensen Judd, 37, had met with the teacher and punched him twice in the chest, documents state.

Police said Judd remained at the School where she admitted to me of punching him and said she “just snapped” and was angry with the teacher because of how he was treating her daughter.

Police said the woman’s daughter is a student of the teacher’s and the assault took place during school hours. The teacher told police Judd punched him twice in the chest.

Judd was charged on Monday with assault against a school employee. She does not have any other criminal history in Utah.

