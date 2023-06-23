PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) — Residents in the small Utah town of Parowan worked to re-open the community pool after years of deterioration.

The Parowan pool hasn’t been open since the summer of 2020. According to the city manager Dan Jessen, the pool was officially closed by the health department, and insurance company due to health and safety concerns.

Mayor Mollie Halterman explained that the original pool was built 60 years ago by community members working hand in hand with professionals. She said that in 2020 when they closed the pool, community members were devastated.

According to Halterman, in nearly every town meeting the citizen’s concerns were the same: What’s going on with the pool? When are we gonna get a new one? Are we gonna try to re-open it?

Jessen said when they were looking into solutions, they knew building a new pool would be an expensive project, but when they got a hard estimate in 2022 of how much it would cost, they said they were shocked. The cost of building a new facility was estimated to be approximately $11 million dollars.

“For the small community of Parowan, that has right around 3,000 citizens, it would have been a financial burden,” Jessen said.

He said that after they decided building a new facility was no longer viable, they started looking into different options. Jessen said they knew there were several things they had failed the inspection on, and started there. He said they asked officials from the health department and insurance company to come back to the old pool and tell them exactly what they needed to fix in order to re-open it.

Jessen said since the closure they had been setting aside money to save for a new pool, and had around $300,000. However, the repairs were estimated to cost around $1.5 million.

He said they decided to pool together resources and rebuild the pool. The Mayor said when they considered the option of re-opening the old pool, it just made sense.

“The right pool for Parowan was our pool, and our pool meaning the historic pool that was built 60 years ago through an effort from the community,” Halterman said. “The answer just revealed itself to us, it was the solution to restore and reopen our pool.”

She also said as they started pursuing the project, the costs just kept piling up. “It just starts to feel like you’re drowning,” Halterman said. “And then all of a sudden, the community just steps up. And it’s just been person after person, business after business, and individuals and groups just coming to us, ‘What can we do? how can we help?’ It’s just been so wonderful.”

They started rebuilding the pool earlier this summer and Halterman said it has been such a uniting process for the community. She said that they have had so many volunteers come out to the pool to help move rocks, paint, clean, and more. They have even had to turn volunteers away.

“It’s just been humbling to see people come together, and […] make something happen that otherwise we wouldn’t be able to,” Jessen said.

“I always say, ‘We’re getting to spend the summer at the Parowan pool, there’s dirt and no water, but we’re having a total blast at the Parowan pool,” Halterman said.

The grand re-opening for the pool will be July 24, but community members can begin to enjoy the pool as soon as July 4, on select dates. To donate to the pool’s re-opening, you can visit Parowan’s website.