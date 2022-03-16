GLENDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Public Lands is taking steps in creating their vision for the new regional park, which will reside at the former Glendale water park site. The site is currently enduring demolition efforts of broken equipment.

Planners at Design Workshop have backed the Public Lands Division in their proposal to redevelop the site into an outdoor recreation space that the community can use to enjoy the views of the Jordan River as well as participate in activities and host public events.

The Public Lands Division has been working with various local organizations and schools to ensure the creation of a community-supported vision that reflects Glendale’s neighborhood diversity and cultural heritage.

The team has taken to launching a public survey to get input on Salt Lake residents’ priorities and preferences regarding the new park. The survey will be open to the public from Mach 16 to April 16.

Residents have additionally been invited to an in-person event on March 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Glendale – Mountain View Community Learning Center at 1388 Navajo Street, Salt Lake City. Members of the project team and volunteers from the Glendale Neighborhood Council will be present to help residents sift through their options in terms of the types of outdoor recreation opportunities and amenities that should be included.

At this time, phase one improvements could be completed as early as 2024 and will amount to roughly $3.2 million.