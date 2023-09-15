SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One driver died in a vehicle crash in San Juan County this morning, Sept. 15, after the truck veered off into a dirt lot, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A white Ram pickup truck was driving north on SR-191 near milepost 80 when the vehicle veered off the left side of the road and traveled until it crashed into boulders and trees.

Officials describe the area as having “a sweeping right-hand turn with a large dirt lot on the west side with a ravine beyond,” the press release stated. Officials say the truck moved through the dirt lot ultimately crashing and rolling into boulders and Cedar trees.

The truck reportedly landed on its roof and the driver was ejected. Officials say the driver died on the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Officials do not know the cause of the crash but are currently investigating speed and alcohol as potential contributing factors, the release said.

There is no further information at this time.