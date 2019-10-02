One outbuilding, vehicles and farm equipment destroyed in Iron County wildfire

IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters contained a small wildfire that threatened more than a dozen homes in Iron County on Tuesday evening.

Utah fire officials said the Covered Wagon Fire that sparked near 3325 Covered Wagon Drive burned eight acres of land in unincorporated Iron County.

The fire threatened 15 homes and eventually destroyed one outbuilding, several vehicles and some farm implements.

Firefighters noted good defensible space was helpful in defending a couple of the threatened homes.

The fire was started an individual using an acetylene torch which ignited dry grass, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from multiple agencies including Cedar City and Kannarraville Fire Departments, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, Bureau of Land Management, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Enoch Police Departments all responded to the fire.

