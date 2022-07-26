CANYON POINT, Utah (ABC4) – The thought of spending $4,913 per night for a hotel may seem absurd to some people — and financially out of reach, but to others, that amount can be comedically considered “chump change.” Here in Utah, that is exactly how much it costs to stay the night at the luxury Amangiri located in Southern Utah.
A list of the world’s most expensive hotels in the world was compiled and the Amangiri was named the fifth most expensive hotel in the world.
This is the entrance into the luxurious Amangiri:
Located in Canyon Point, the Amangiri sits along a desert landscape of canyons, mesas, ridges, and gorges through the red-rock country.
Photos below are courtesy of J Lauren PR
The luxury hotel lies in a secluded setting offering a gateway to several national parks in the Colorado Plateau.
Some of the nearby landscapes guests can explore while staying at this resort include:
- Explore the Colorado Plateau – The Colorado Plateau has the highest concentration of national parks in America offering opportunities to explore the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, and Zion National Park, by air, car, and foot. The hotel has in-house and local guides that can develop custom itineraries to suit a guest’s interest.
- Monument Valley and Navajo Nation Slot Canyons – Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, located on the Navajo Reservation, remains the same as it did a millennium ago. Tours of the captivating slot canyons are led by a Navajo guide.
- Explore nearby Lake Powell – Paddleboarding, kayaking, and boating are all ways to explore Lake Powell while checking out the 290-foot freestanding arch known as the Rainbow Bridge
- Horseback riding on the Plateau – Riding trails are available in the area around the resort and beyond.
For those looking for a more exhilarating activity, the Via Ferrata Challenge and Cave Peak Stairway — also known as the “iron road”— has 120 steps and is a unique installation raising 400 feet above the ground. Amangiri’s guests can take the stairs after completing the Cave Peak Via Ferrata which concludes with a panoramic view at the top.
Photos below are courtesy of J Lauren PR
Cultural experiences are also available, lending guests the opportunity to learn more about the ecology, geology, and human history of the area along with the rich traditions of neighboring Native American tribes.
Here’s a look at some of the rooms at the Amangiri:
Photos above are courtesy of J Lauren PR
The spa at this wellness resort spans over 25,000 square feet of the desert with expert therapists offering treatments shaped by the healing traditions of the Navajo.
Here are some wellness activities, the resort offers:
- Hózhó healing – This includes several massages, beauty treatments, and restorative therapy inspired by the holistic wellbeing traditions of the Navajo. The concept of hózhó describes the state of being in tune with the self and in harmony with the world.
- Yoga on the rocks – A short hike to the top of a rock formation for a “one-of-a-kind yoga experience allows Amangiri’s yoga specialists to guide guests through a personalized movement session, with heart-stirring 360-degree views of the Grand-Staircase Escalante National Monument.
- Grounding Rituals – This is available to those seeking reconnection, stillness, and perspective, as the treatments have been designed as a “balm” for the restlessness brought on by the modern, fast-paced world.
This photo gallery gives a sneak peek into the Amangiri spa:
Here is a list of the 20 most expensive hotels in the world.
Note: The rates listed reflect the average nightly price for two people between July 1 to August 31, 2022.
1. North Island (Seychelles) $6,851
2. One & Only Gorilla’s Nest (Rwanda) $6,800
3. Como Laucala Island (Fiji) $6,440
4. Singita Grumeti Sasakwa Lodge (Tanzania) $5,800
5. Amangiri (United States) $4,913
6. Singita Lebombo Lodge (South Africa) $4,688
7. Belmond Eagle Island Lodge (Botswana) $4,550
8. Kudadoo Maldives Private Island (Maldives) $4,473
9. Singita Boulders Lodge (South Africa) $4,456
10. Singita Ebony Lodge (South Africa) $4,456
11. Deplar Farm (Iceland) $4,155
12. Belmond Khwai River Lodge (Botswana) $4,050
13. Belmond Savute Elephant Lodge (Botswana) $4,050
14. Brush Creek Ranch (United States) $3,957
15. Amanzoe (Greece) $3,950
16. The Ranch at Rock Creek (United States) $3,936
17. The Brando (French Polynesia) $3,909
18. One Nature Nyaruswiga Serengeti (Tanzania) $3,600
19. The St. Regis Maldives $3,535
20. Amanyara (Turks & Caicos) $3,467