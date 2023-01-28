SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a crash on the SR-89 in Sanpete County involving three vehicles and a boat, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

A driver and a passenger in a Chevrolet truck were pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on the SR-89 near mile marker 261 on Jan. 27. The driver nearly missed the exit onto a side road but turned last minute in an attempt to exit the highway. The quick turn caused the truck to slide and get stuck in a gate, according to a press release.

Another vehicle pulled over to help the Chevrolet and pulled it out of the gate, the motion pushing the trailer back onto the SR-89 blocking the northbound lane.

A third vehicle traveling northbound saw the trailer blocking the road and tried to slow down but could not stop in time. The third vehicle hit the trailer which slid and crashed into the north side of Chevrolet where the passenger was waiting. The passenger sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries, the release said.

DPS has not yet released any identities.