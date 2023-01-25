ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect.

According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.

A short time later, an officer assigned to the regional hospital reported that a person arrived at the Emergency Department with a gunshot wound. The injury was non-life threatening and the victim is expected to survive.

St. George Police Detectives are actively working on the case and have not released other details.

Police said they don’t believe there is a current threat to the public and are asking anyone with information to call the police at 435-627-4300 and reference incident number 23P001977.