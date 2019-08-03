One dead, others injured after crash in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead and others injured following a crash Friday.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened when a gray Chevy pickup was merging onto Interstate 15 at the 200 North entrance to go southbound in Cedar City at 2:50 p.m.

The driver of the Chevy did not see a silver Saturn passenger car already in the lane and continued to merge which troopers said caused the driver of the Saturn to veer to the left to avoid a collision.

Troopers said the Saturn went into the median and went airborne. The front bumper reportedly caught the cable barrier causing the car to flip over and landed on all four tires in the northbound lanes.

The Saturn was T-boned on the passenger side by a red Kia passenger car heading northbound, according to troopers.

Courtesy of UDOT Traffic Cam

Courtesy of UDOT Traffic Cam

Troopers said the front passenger of the Saturn died on impact while the diver was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Kia suffered minor injuries; they were also transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Chevy was not injured and stayed on the scene and cooperating with investigators.

Troopers said all occupants in the vehicles were wearing seat belts and impairment is not suspected as a cause of the crash.

