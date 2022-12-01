ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George man has been arrested, accused of shooting and killing his landlord on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Joel Curtis Flores, 42, was booked on charges of murder (first degree felony), possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person (second degree felony), felony discharge of a firearm (third degree felony), aggravated assault resulting in serious injury (third degree felony), criminal mischief (Class ‘A’ misdemeanor) and intoxication (Class ‘C’ misdemeanor).

The incident allegedly began at about 8:30 p.m., when Flores called and invited a friend to his trailer home that separately sat on the same property as his landlord’s house. The friend told police she regularly brought Flores alcohol since he is unable to drive, but was going to his house to tell him that she wasn’t going to see him as often after seeing him with another person the day before.

The woman reported Flores was drunk when she arrived, which was normal, but his behavior was different than normal. When she told him she won’t be seeing him as much, that is when the incident began to turn violent.

“[Flores] grabbed a rifle, ‘cocked it’ and pointed [it] at her chest,” the police booking report says. “After [Flores] pointed the gun at her chest, [the woman] said she grabbed the barrel of the gun and pulled it to the side so it wasn’t pointed at her.”

Flores and his friend allegedly got into a struggle, which is when the landlord reportedly heard the commotion and got involved. The landlord yelled for Flores to stop and let the woman go. When the woman broke free, police said she followed the landlord into his house where he locked the doors. The woman secured herself and the landlord’s teenage daughter and called the police.

Police say Flores approached the home with his rifle, and allegedly fired what is believed to be 12 gunshots from outside the home. The gunfire shattered through a glass door and struck the landlord, killing him at the scene, according to the booking report.

Responding officers were able to take Flores into custody without any further reported injuries.

According to officers, Flores had three warrants for his arrest including criminal mischief, domestic violence in front of a child, intoxication, driving on a suspended, revoked, or denied license with a prior conviction, no proof of insurance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.