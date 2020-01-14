One dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

UHP says the crash occurred on SR-18 near mile marker 16 and involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.

One person was confirmed dead, according to troopers.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

