One dead after crash involving semi-truck, car in Washington County

Southern Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol says at least one person is dead following a crash in Washington County Tuesday afternoon.

UHP says the crash occurred on SR-18 near mile marker 16 and involved a passenger car and a semi-truck.

One person was confirmed dead, according to troopers.

Photo: Utah Highway Patrol

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials confirm 11-month-old has died after being found unresponsive in Knox County bathtub"

Family of Kelly Glover celebrates her life and legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Kelly Glover celebrates her life and legacy"

GMU Plant Based Dunkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "GMU Plant Based Dunkin"

Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in Montana snowmobile accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Wasatch County Search and Rescue team member dies in Montana snowmobile accident"

Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash (Video: KGTV)"

Woman saved from burning home in SLC

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman saved from burning home in SLC"
More Video News

Don't Miss