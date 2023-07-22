KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — An Ohio man died in a cliff jumping accident at Lake Powell in Kane Co. on Thursday, July 20, according to the National Park Service.

At around 11:45 p.m., authorities received a 911 call regarding a possible cliff jumping fatality nearly a quarter-mile south of Buoy 89 on Lake Powell. Buoy 89 is located in Kane Co. within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, about 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam.

Witnesses reported seeing a person, identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, 36, of Cincinnati, cliff jump from a height of around 50 feet. The witnesses reportedly did not see Ehrnschwender resurface from the water after landing.

“An initial hasty search was conducted by Glen Canyon National Recreation Area rangers, and officers from the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and Kane County Sheriff’s Office,” a release stated.

The following day, on Friday, July 21, the Utah Dept. of Public Safety Dive Team reportedly used a side scan sonar to find the victim.

Divers recovered his body at around 10:20 a.m. in about 30 feet of water, the release stated.

Ehrnschwender’s body was taken to Bullfrog, Utah, where he was transferred to the Utah State Medical Examiner in Salt Lake City for an autopsy.

“The National Park Service and Kane County Sheriff’s Office express our condolences to the victim’s family and friends,” the release stated. “Also, appreciation to the Department of Public Safety Dive Team and Utah Department of Natural Resources for their quick response and assistance with this difficult operation.”

Officials said people who recreate at Lake Powell are prohibited from jumping or diving off of rock cliffs, ledges, or man-made structures from a height of 15 feet or more from the surface of the water.

For more information on the rules and regulations of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, visit their website here.

No further information is available at this time.