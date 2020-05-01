Officials warn public to take precautions as they prepare for busy fire season in Southwest Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Fire managers in the Color Country Interagency Fire Management Area are preparing for what could be a busy fire season, according to a release.

“Precipitation received this past winter and spring has promoted a hazardous grass crop in lower elevations and will likely pose an increased fire hazard when it dries out,” Fire Management Officer Mike Melton states. “We are also seeing a significant increase in public outdoor recreation and recognize that it could contribute to the number of ignitions,” Melton said.

He warned those recreating to fully extinguish campfires and be aware of where they park vehicles, as exhaust can create a dangerous situation for the public. In addition, cutting, grinding, and welding metal is a top cause of wildfires in southwest Utah.

According to the release, fireworks are prohibited on public lands and homeowners should reduce fire danger by maintaining vegetation which could serve as fire hazards.

Visit www.utahfireinfo.gov and @UtahWildfire on Twitter for information on human caused wildfires.

