Officials warn of new COVID-19 scam reported out of Iron County

IRON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Iron County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam related to the COVID-19 currently happening in their area.
“This scammer posed as a member of church clergy and asked the victim to purchase gift cards to help those in need,” said in a tweet on the Iron County Sheriff’s Twitter. “The scammer then asked for the gift card numbers.”
The FBI issued a press release to warn others the scammers will try to steal your money, your personal information, or both, and want others to take precautions to protect themselves and do research before “clicking on links purporting to provide information on the virus; donating to a charity online or through social media; contributing to a crowdfunding campaign; purchasing products online; or giving up your personal information in order to receive money or other benefits.”
