Officials investigate vandalism at Capitol Reef National Park

CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK (ABC4 News) – Capitol Park National Park officials are investigating a case of vandalism.

Park officials someone deeply gouged an image of an eyeball into the rock face of the Temple of Moon Monolith. The vandalism was first reported on June 6 and documented by park staff on June 8.

Park law enforcement officers are conducting a criminal investigation. Resource management staff will determine the extent of the damage and the cost to rehabilitate the damage.

“National Parks are treasured lands and protect our national heritage. Graffiti is vandalism, and is extremely hard, and costly, to remove,” said officials in a statement.

They are asking the public to relay any information known about who may have committed the offense.

To help in the investigation or to report something suspicious in any National Park Service site anonymously, visit www.nps.gov/ISB and click “submit a tip” or call 888-653-0009. For more information about Capitol Reef National Park go to www.nps.gov/care.