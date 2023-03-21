GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Officials have identified the Colorado woman who was found dead in her own vehicle near Moab on Sunday, March 19.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Grand Junction, Colorado, provided an update on Tuesday saying the woman has been positively identified by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office as Melissa Gonzales, 70, who was reported missing on Nov. 15, 2022.

“The cause and manner of her death will be determined by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office and is still pending,” said officials at the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, the Utah Department of Natural Resources was reportedly conducting research by helicopter in a remote area of Grand County when they found a body in a vehicle near Book Cliffs, north of Moab.

Grand County officials later discovered that the vehicle belongs to a person that went missing in Mesa County, Colorado, in 2022.

The vehicle reportedly appeared to have been in an accident under “no suspicious circumstances at this time.”